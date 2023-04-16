A man has been stabbed to death in south London prompting the police to launch an investigation.

The Met Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Norwood Road, Lambeth, at 5.58pm on Saturday, April 15.

Officers attended the scene with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London's Air Ambulance.

Emergency authorities found a man inside a shop suffering from stab injuries.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 20-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers have said they believe they know who the deceased is and are working to inform his next of kin.

There have been no arrests at this stage and a crime scene remains in place.

Police have been granted a Section 60 order allowing them extra stop and search powers and are asking anyone with information, video or images which could help to call 101 with the reference CAD 5606/15 Apr.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…