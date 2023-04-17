Fury over 'trashing' of Finsbury Park as Tough Mudder churns grass to thick mud

A charity furious after the Tough Mudder endurance course "trashed" large parts of Finsbury Park said it was the wrong place to hold such an extreme event.

Hundreds of people braved the obstacle course in North London over the weekend in conditions made worse by the recent wet weather.

Pictures showed long trails of muddy footprints, waterlogged tracks and large sections of boggy ground.

Charity Friends of Finsbury Park said they were "devastated and upset" after parts of the park were effectively "destroyed".

"For our public, urban local park to be trashed like this is very upsetting, the assault course went over the whole park and we have grass that has been absolutely destroyed and soil destroyed," Bethany Anderson told ITV News London.

Bethany said there were effectively "mini lakes" in the park where the soil had been badly damaged from years of events.

She added: "We have nesting birds on the trees and our insect population which is declining in this country as a rapid rate and needs protection has not been thought of."

Bethany said the local council had questions to answer about why the event was allowed to go ahead.

"The buck has to stop with them [Haringey Council]," Bethany said.

"We cannot blame the big corporate companies that rent this park, we have to blame Haringey Council.

"We saw people running for charity and some for environmental charities so we do not blame Tough Mudder or their participants it is just not the right place to hold such an event.

"This is a public park and a very densely built up public area and it must be kept and preserved for us and future generations," she explained.

MP for Islington North Jeremy Corbyn said he was "disgusted and appalled" and the park should be restored and repaired.

The MP who is also a member of Friends of Finsbury Park said: "Ultimately this calls into question the endless cycle of the renting out of space in Finsbury Park for commercial operators.

"It is a local park and should be treated as such - run by the community for the community."

Haringey Council and Tough Mudder have been contacted for comment.

