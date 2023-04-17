A man has died after being Tasered by police and falling from a balcony. Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said officers were called to a flat in Peckham, south east London in the early hours of April 12 where the man was threatening to jump from the balcony. They remained there for more than an hour trying to persuade him to come inside, the IOPC said, before he was Tasered and fell down several floors. He was taken to hospital but died later that day. The IOPC is investigating what happened. A spokesman said: “We have begun an independent investigation into an incident involving Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers on Wednesday in south east London, where a man was seriously injured and later died in hospital after falling from a balcony. “We were advised that MPS officers attended an address in Peckham at around 2am following a report of a man threatening to jump from a balcony on a residential building. “We have established that officers were present for over an hour and attempted to persuade the man to come inside from the balcony. The man has then been Tasered while on the balcony and he has fallen several floors to the ground. “The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later the same day. “We received a mandatory referral from the force and declared an independent investigation the next day. Our investigation is in its initial stages and we have secured officers’ body worn footage as we begin gathering evidence.” The Metropolitan Police said formal identification and a post mortem examination will take place in due course. Detectives Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, who leads policing for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “I know the community will be concerned about this tragic death and I share their concern. “All police officers know that their actions will be scrutinised in situations such as these, and the Met is fully supporting the independent investigation by the IOPC.”

