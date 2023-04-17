Police are looking for a suspect bearing a striking resemblance to Prince Harry after a designer handbag was stolen from a car in Watford.

Hertfordshire Police released a CCTV image of a man they want to find after the back window of a car was smashed in Topgolf on Bushey Mill Lane.

A Louis Vuitton bag containing a Macbook, Apple headphones and hard drive was stolen.

PC Michael Norris said: “We would like to identify the man in the image as it is believed he was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist our investigation. “If this is you, or you recognise him, please contact me directly at Michael.Norris@herts.police.uk.”

On Facebook people couldn't help but notice how similar the suspect looked to Prince Harry.

Police said the car was broken into between 8.30pm and 11.15pm on Friday 10 March.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…