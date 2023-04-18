HS2 Euston re-development suffers further setback

The multi-billion-pound redevelopment of Euston as part of HS2 has suffered another major setback.

Bosses in charge of the seven-kilometre-long tunnel project have confirmed the planned tunnelling operation to connect Euston with the rest of the line has been put on indefinite hold.

The government had previously announced focus would be switched to building the route into Old Oak Common instead.

Residents and business owners whose lives have been disrupted by the £1.2billion tunnel are furious and told our Political Correspondent Simon Harris that they’re wondering if all the planning and building work carried out so far has been for nothing.

Construction on HS2 began six years ago with more than £1billion already spent. Today, the project was placed on an indefinite hold. Credit: PA

HS2 said in a statement: "Since the government announcement to prioritise the delivery of HS2 between Old Oak Common and Birmingham Curzon Street we have been working on the detail of which works will be deferred.

"We can confirm that there are impacts to the works being delivered under the Main Works Civils Contract… specifically the section between Old Oak Common and the Euston Approaches.

"The two tunnel boring machines building the tunnel on this section from the Old Oak Common Box towards Euston were scheduled to begin in 2024, but this is now deferred. The preparation works for the launch of the two tunnel boring machines will continue."

The largest infrastructure project in Europe, the high-speed railway line is being built to link the capital to the North-West of England, with trains connecting cities in Scotland, Manchester and Birmingham too.

The project created thousands of jobs for people both in London and around the UK.

In response to questions about whether these jobs could be affected HS2 said: “In line with direction from the government some works between Euston and Old Oak Common will be deferred. We’re focused on working with our construction partners and our supply chain to assess next steps and understand the potential impacts on roles on the project. Where possible, redeployment is the preferred option.

“Nearly 30,000 people are working on the HS2 project today and the government remains committed to delivering these sections of the railway. HS2’s construction will continue to support thousands of jobs, benefit UK businesses of all sizes, and lay the foundations for the arrival of more new rail services into the next decade and beyond.”

Now attention is turning to potential temporary uses for the site at Euston over the next two years.

