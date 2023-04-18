The London Marathon is to return to the capital with thousands expected to descend on the city to take part.

The 2023 marathon will take place this coming weekend - 23 April - with many athletes getting ready for the massive sporting event.

Last year, more than 40,000 people took place in the run, with Amos Kipruto and Yalemzerf Yehualaw taking first place in the top races.

When is the London Marathon 2023?

This year's race will take place on Sunday, April 23.

The event will be held on this date for the first time since 2019, after taking place in October for the previous three years.

The marathon will begin at 9.30am and will last all day.

Any runners who finish the event after seven hours (4.30pm) will not receive a medal.

The London Marathon route has remained largely unchanged since 1981 Credit: PA

What route is the London Marathon 2023?

The London Marathon route is a 26.2-mile race beginning in Greenwich, near the Meridian Line, which serves as the key point for measuring time zones around the globe.

From there, runners travel pass the Cutty Sark and Shard before crossing Tower Bridge - where they approach the midway stage of the race.

The athletes will then head towards Canary Wharf before turning west along Victoria Embankment to Westminster where they will run passed the London Eye.

Running by Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament as the event draws to a close, participants will then turn onto The Mall and go in the direction of the finish line, which is located only yards from Buckingham Palace.

How to get to the London Marathon 2023?

All participants are entitled to free travel on Southeastern train services from London stations to the start, as well as on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR), London Underground and buses.

To access this free travel you need to simply present your bib number.

DLR services on the day of the race will start earlier from 5.30am from Tower Gateway and Lewisham and from 7am from Bank and on all other routes.

On Sunday, April 23, there are planned engineering works and closures on the Piccadilly line from Acton to Uxbridge.

If you need any other help with your travel you can find advice from Transport for London here to plan your route.

Runners in the London Marathon in 2021 Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Dan Huddleston

What travel restrictions and road closures are in place for London Marathon 2023?

Rotherhithe

In conjunction with Bacon’s College, there will once again be a scheme that will enable residents of the Rotherhithe Peninsula to exit the area while the event road closures are in place.

Bacon’s College on Timber Pond Lane will provide a free, secure, overnight parking facility on its premises for use by local residents.

The car park will operate from 4pm on Saturday 22 April until 6pm on Sunday23 April.

Residents can leave their cars securely parked and return on foot at any time during the road closure period to collect vehicles and exit the peninsula.

From the College, the route out is via Timber Pond Road, Poolmans Street, Needleman Street, Surrey Quays Road and Lower Road. Residents requiring access should use Hawkstone Road, Lower Road, Surrey Quays Road, Needleman Street, Poolmans Street and Timber Pond Road and may leave their cars at Bacon’s College until the roads reopen.

Wapping

Residents of Wapping are affected by the route as it passes along The Highway between miles 13 to 14 and again on the opposite carriageway between miles 21 to 22.

A vehicle crossing point will operate at the junction of The Highway and Glamis Road during the road closure period, allowing entry and exit north and south.

Vehicles will not be able to cross while there are participants on both carriageways of The Highway (between approximately 9.30am and 3.30pm on Sunday, April 23).

Residents travelling on foot are advised to use to use the pedestrian subway at the junction of The Highway and Glamis Road.

Route for London Marathon 2023 Credit: TCS London Marathon

Isle of Dogs

Residents on the east and west side of Westferry Road will be able to exit onto Westferry Road and travel south to Manchester Road until 9am on Sunday, April 23.

From 9am no vehicle movements will be possible until after 4pm.

Event motorcyclists, assisted by stewards, will be available to guide vehicles along Westferry Road when it is safe to do so before 9am or after 4.30pm only.

Drivers will be unable to return to Westferry Road until the roads are fully reopened.

Greenwich Foot Tunnel

The Greenwich Foot Tunnel will be open south to north throughout marathon day. However, it will be busy with queues anticipated.

The tunnel will be closed north to south between 10.30am and 12.30pm. Alternative arrangements are in place on the DLR services from Island Gardens.

Westminster

There will be extended road closures in Westminster as part of the coronation ofKing Charles III.

The roads listed below will close at the times and dates specified and will all reopen on Thursday, May 18.

The Mall and Marlborough Road will be closed from 5am on Thursday, April 20.

Spur Road, Constitution Hill, Horse Guards Road and Bird Cage Walk (eastbound) will be closed from 6am on Friday, April 21.

Birdcage Walk will be open for westbound traffic until 7.30am on Saturday, April 22, when it will close.

You can find out more details of road closures here.

The iconic run starts at Blackheath and ends on The Mall leading up to Buckingham Palace

How many runners are expected to take part in London Marathon 2023?

Around 50,000 runners and thousands more spectators are expected to turn out for the event.

Who can you see running in London Marathon 2023?

Britain's most successive track athlete Sir Mo Farah will be taking on the 26.2 mile run this year.

He missed last year's even due to a hamstring injury, but says he is now recovered and ready to take on the race.

Another famous runner this year will include Marcus Mumford - the lead singer in folk band Mumford & Sons.

He is running to raise money for the Grenfell Foundation - which he helped to set up and where he still serves as chairman of the board of trustees.

Mumford and his wife have said they will match any donations up to £50,000.

Radio 1 DJ Adele Robers will also be on the startline for her third London Marathon this year.

Just 18 months after undergoing life-saving bowel cancer surgery, she has said she is determined to cross the finish line.

Actor Josh O'Connor, best known for playing Prince Charles in the Netflix series The Crown, and former England rugby union captain Chris Robshaw, will also be taking on the iconic race.

Who are the favourites to win the race?

Kenenisa Bekele and Amos Kipruto are the two top contenders in this race.

Bekele has run the second-fastest marathon time on record and is also a three-time Olympic champion but has yet to win the London Marathon in four previous attempts.

Kipruto is the defending champion. His win last year was his first victory at a major event in his career so far - and he also ran one of London's fastest miles in marathon history in 2022.

Kevin Kiptum is also one to watch - attaining the fastest-ever debut marathon in 2022 at the Valencia Marathon (2:01:53).

Sifan Hassan is one of the biggest names when it comes to female athletes, having won an unprecedented three medals at the 2020 Olympics.

Up to 50,000 runners are expected to take part in the race on Sunday Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Martin Addison

She is the only runner in history to win Olympic medals in both middle- and long-distance events.

British runner Eilish McColgan is another one to watch having represented the nation in the past three Olympics.

She is also a former Commonwealth Games champion.

US runners Emily Sisson and Keira D'Amato are also taking part in the London Marathon 2023 which is sure to make this year's race even more competitive.

Sisson is the current North American record holder, and D’Amato is a three-time U.S. champion.

How much does the London Marathon raise for charity?

Each year, the amount raised for charity changes, but in 2022, London Marathon runners have raised £38m on the JustGiving platform alone.

How to watch the London Marathon 2023

BBC One will show live coverage of the London Marathon.

Since the first edition of the tournament in 1982, it has served as the event's host broadcaster.

If you are in London on the day and wish to check out the best spots to watch the race in person, you can check out ITV London's top recommendations here.

