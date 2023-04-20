The Late Debate: Met scandal, tourism's Covid hangover and political 'attack ads'

Play Brightcove video

On this month's The Late Debate with Simon Harris - time ticking for the Met Police to turn itself round - can the force rescue itself from a state of emergency after Baroness Casey's scathing report? Battered by Brexit, Covid and the cost of living - how London's tourist industry is looking to the King's Coronation for a financial shot in the arm. And, playing dirty, or just some political home truths - are controversial attack ads here to stay?