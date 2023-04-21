Families are still living in temporary accommodation eight months after their homes were made uninhabitable by a fatal explosion in Thornton Heath.

Four-year-old Sahara Salman was killed in the explosion in August 2022 that left dozens of families homeless.

Leader of Merton Council, Ross Garrod, told a meeting of the local authority on Thursday that families whose homes were not destroyed by the blast would be able to return in the next few weeks.

Gas officers attending the scene Credit: Press Association

The local MP, Siobhain McDonagh, has previously criticised the government for offering “very little help” to residents.

Ms McDonagh had highlighted how Sahara’s mother was left sleeping on the floor 10 weeks after the tragedy.

More than 500 people were evacuated from Galpin’s Road, in Thornton Heath, Merton, on August 8 last year due to extensive damage to properties and safety fears, and residents have said “around eight families” remain in hotels.

The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command launched a criminal investigation into the explosion.

