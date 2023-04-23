About 48,000 people are taking to the streets of the capital today to take part in this year's London Marathon.

The event has returned to its usual April timing after three years of the race being held in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite forecasters predicting rain from 7am, the weather was dry for the start of the elite and mass participation races.

Here's a round-up of pictures from the day so far.

Competitors before the start of the event Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA

Mo Farah and other competitors at the start of the men’s elite race Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA

Competitors wait to start Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA

Athletes in the women’s elite race cross Tower Bridge Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Athletes in the men’s elite race cross Tower Bridge Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

A police presence during the wheelchair race as it passes Big Ben Credit: James Manning/PA

Competitors pass the Cutty Sark Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA

Sifan Hassan crosses the line to win the women’s elite race Credit: John Walton/PA

Onlookers take photos as Sir Mo Farah passes Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Kelvin Kiptum wins the men’s elite race Credit: John Walton/PA

The rain did not dampen spirits Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA

Spectators on the glass viewing platform pose for pictures as competitors cross Tower Bridge Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Runners pass Big Ben and through Westminster Credit: James Manning/PA

Runners pass climate protesters Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…