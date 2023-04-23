About 48,000 people are taking to the streets of the capital today to take part in this year's London Marathon.
The event has returned to its usual April timing after three years of the race being held in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite forecasters predicting rain from 7am, the weather was dry for the start of the elite and mass participation races.
Here's a round-up of pictures from the day so far.
