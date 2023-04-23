The London Marathon has kicked off in what will be Sir Mo Farah's final race at the event.

A record 45,000 people are taking part in the showpiece 26.2-mile race around the capital.

Defending champion Amos Kipruto and world champion Tamirat Tola are also in the men’s elite field.

Some 49,675 runners registered for this year’s race, up from the previous record of 43,199 in 2019, organisers said.

Around 48,000 people are expected to cross the finish line near Buckingham Palace later on Sunday, as each year a portion drop out due to illness, injury and life events.

This year the marathon returned to its usual April timing after three years of the race being held in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite forecasters predicting rain from 7am, the weather was dry for the start of the elite and mass participation races.

Runners set off beneath overcast skies amid temperatures of around 8C (46.4F).

The Met Office has warned there is likely to be rain later in the day.

What travel restrictions and road closures are in place for the London Marathon 2023?

Rotherhithe

In conjunction with Bacon’s College, there will once again be a scheme that will enable residents of the Rotherhithe Peninsula to exit the area while the event road closures are in place.

Bacon’s College on Timber Pond Lane will provide a free, secure, overnight parking facility on its premises for use by local residents.

The car park will operate from 4pm on Saturday 22 April until 6pm on Sunday23 April.

Residents can leave their cars securely parked and return on foot at any time during the road closure period to collect vehicles and exit the peninsula.

From the College, the route out is via Timber Pond Road, Poolmans Street, Needleman Street, Surrey Quays Road and Lower Road. Residents requiring access should use Hawkstone Road, Lower Road, Surrey Quays Road, Needleman Street, Poolmans Street and Timber Pond Road and may leave their cars at Bacon’s College until the roads reopen.

Route for London Marathon 2023 Credit: TCS London Marathon

Wapping

Residents of Wapping are affected by the route as it passes along The Highway between miles 13 to 14 and again on the opposite carriageway between miles 21 to 22.

A vehicle crossing point will operate at the junction of The Highway and Glamis Road during the road closure period, allowing entry and exit north and south.

Vehicles will not be able to cross while there are participants on both carriageways of The Highway (between approximately 9.30am and 3.30pm on Sunday, April 23).

Residents travelling on foot are advised to use to use the pedestrian subway at the junction of The Highway and Glamis Road.

Isle of Dogs

Residents on the east and west side of Westferry Road will be able to exit onto Westferry Road and travel south to Manchester Road until 9am on Sunday, April 23.

From 9am no vehicle movements will be possible until after 4pm.

Event motorcyclists, assisted by stewards, will be available to guide vehicles along Westferry Road when it is safe to do so before 9am or after 4.30pm only.

Drivers will be unable to return to Westferry Road until the roads are fully reopened.

Greenwich Foot Tunnel

The Greenwich Foot Tunnel will be open south to north throughout marathon day. However, it will be busy with queues anticipated.

The tunnel will be closed north to south between 10.30am and 12.30pm. Alternative arrangements are in place on the DLR services from Island Gardens.

Westminster

There will be road closures in Westminister from this wekeend, that will extend into May as part of the coronation of King Charles III.

The roads listed below will close at the times and dates specified and will all reopen on Thursday, May 18.

The Mall and Marlborough Road will be closed from 5am on Thursday, April 20.

Spur Road, Constitution Hill, Horse Guards Road and Bird Cage Walk (eastbound) will be closed from 6am on Friday, April 21.

Birdcage Walk will be open for westbound traffic until 7.30am on Saturday, April 22, when it will close.

Who is taking part?

Among those taking part are Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, who is running for the Grenfell Foundation, The Crown star Josh O’Connor and former England rugby league captain Chris Robshaw.

Sir Mo Farah, 40, who has a personal best time of 2:05:11, will be among the elite marathon runners for the final time and he admitted there could be tears after the race.

The world’s fastest marathon runner, Eliud Kipchoge, 38, from Kenya – whose record stands at 2:01:09 – will not be competing this year but is the official starter for the elite men’s race and the mass participation event at 10am.

Marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, 10km record holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir will be among those competing in the women’s race.

Kenya’s Kosgei holds the women’s record of 2:14:04.

Runners will begin the 26.2-mile route from Greenwich Park, looping past London landmarks including Tower Bridge and Trafalgar Square before crossing the finish line on The Mall.

Meanwhile, up to 50,000 Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists will be on the streets nearby, for the third day of a protest dubbed “The Big One”.

Members of the climate group have said they are co-ordinating with the race’s organisers and they do not plan to disrupt it, though spectators have been warned to avoid Parliament Square.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…