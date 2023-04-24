Ex-Met Police officer charged with using dead people's bank cards

A former Metropolitan Police officer is facing a number of criminal charges after being accused of using dead people’s bank cards and unlawfully accessing information on police computer systems. Muhammed Mustafa Darr, 37, who was based at North Area Basic Command Unit, is charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and one of perverting the course of justice, after an investigation into alleged corruption. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The charges relate to alleged offences between 2018 and 2020 when he was a constable on a response unit, when it is claimed he misused police computer systems, including unlawfully accessing information to notify an external party, and is accused of stealing items from a member of the public’s vehicle. It is also claimed that he used dead people’s bank cards after being called out to deal with sudden deaths. The investigation was carried out by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards under the direction of the IOPC. A file of evidence was then passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised criminal charges.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know