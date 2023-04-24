Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray revealed his cancer has returned and spread despite the "wonderful efforts" of London medics.

The 66-year-old actor, who played Mickey Pearce, underwent chemotherapy last year after his lung cancer diagnoses.

But Murray suspected something was wrong when he began feeling pain several months ago.

"Unfortunately that turned out to be the cancer getting into my pelvis and leg bones," he explained.

"It has also entered my lymphatic system," Murray added.

The Greenwich-born actor had radiology treatment last week and his oncologist was "fairly confident" it would stop the pain.

"I will also hopefully able to get some shut eye," he explained.

Murray added: "Another positive is my consultant. He is confident that the chemo will keep things in check for months and even years.

"His optimism comes not from kindness of which I know he has in spades, but advances in cancer medicine.

"The genetic molecular tests are super precise, and the choice of meds can be made with much more confidence.

"I am feeling positive with my good wife's awesome support."

Patrick Murray had treatment at Medway, Guys, and Kings College hospitals.

He played Mickey in 20 episodes of Only Fools and Horses on BBC1. The show ran for 22 years on BBC One until 2003, with Patrick’s a character known for dealing black market goods.

He was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and had an operation that year to remove the tumour.

