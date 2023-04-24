Play Brightcove video

Video footage caught the dramatic moment police armed with Tasers intercepted a watch robbery gang minutes after putting their victim in a chokehold.

The gang spotted their target wearing a £2,000 watch in Berkley Square as he got in a taxi to head home.

The gang-of-four followed closely in a separate car and pounced as the victim got out the car near his house.

He was grabbed around his neck and put in a chokehold and then violently dragged and pulled to the ground.

One of the men grabbed the victim’s wrist in an attempt to take and steal his watch, but could not work out how to remove it.

They made off after a few minutes and Flying Squad officers followed.

Police had been monitoring the group’s movements because they were acting suspiciously in the area.

Their behaviour matched that of a group involved in recent high value watch robberies in central London.

The suspects were all detained and arrested for attempted robbery shortly after the attack on their shocked victim.

Aligas Abukar, Omar Abdikafi, Mohammed Zakaria and Gudal Mahamud Credit: Met Police

Detective Sergeant Gary Taylor who led the investigation and the proactive operation to target the spate of thefts, said: "I am proud that the proactive work my team does, as demonstrated in this case, resulted in the arrests and the sentencing of these four individuals. "We are doing everything in our power to ensure London’s streets are safer and that criminals like these are brought to justice. We remain committed to tackling robbery in all its forms."

The gang was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court for attempted robbery.

Abukar Aligas, 23, of Holland Road, Brent, Mahamud Gudal, 22, of no fixed address and Abdikafi Omar, 21, of Buchanan Gardens, Brent were all sentenced to two years, suspended for two years. Zakaria Mohammed, 22 (11.06.00) of Leghorn Road, Brent was sentenced to 2 years and 12 weeks in custody.

Police said anyone who sees a robbery taking place or who has just been robbed should call 999 immediately. People are also encouraged to:

Stay aware of your surroundings and pay attention to who is around you

Keep valuables such as mobile phones, watches and cash out of sight

Plan your route home

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know