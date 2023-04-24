Ultra-rare Shakespeare book that saved Macbeth and Twelfth Night from extinction

An ultra-rare book that saved Shakespeare plays Macbeth, Twelfth Night, The Tempest, and Antony and Cleopatra from extinction went on rare public display on Monday.

The book, known as First Folio, was published 400 years ago, seven years after Shakespeare’s death.

It is widely regarded as one of the most valuable books in the literary world and brings together 36 plays in one easily accessible volume.

The works were gathered together by two of Shakespeare's friends and fellow actors, John Heminge and Henry Condell which saved them being lost forever.

Front pages of Shakespeare's First Folio

A total of 750 copies were published on 8 November 1623 and it is understood the City Corporation’s copy was bought around 1760 by Prime Minister William Petty Fitzmaurice.

It was sold to the London Institution at the sale of his library in 1806 and transferred to Guildhall Library in 1913, following the closure of the London Institution in 1912. Guildhall Library is situated around half-a-mile from the location of Jaggard’s Print House, where the First Folio was printed, and opposite St Mary Aldermanbury Garden, where Heminge and Condell are buried and commemorated with a memorial to the book, featuring a bust of Shakespeare.

Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Culture, Heritage, and Libraries Committee, Wendy Hyde, said: "The First Folio is a truly remarkable book and for five precious hours, everyone will be given the rare opportunity to see it up close at Guildhall Library, as part of our ‘First Folio 400’ celebrations. "I share my library colleagues’ pride in our ownership of the book, which has been conserved by the City Corporation as a valuable heritage asset for the benefit of future generations."

The folio went on brief display at Guildhall on Monday 24 April for a limited period between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

