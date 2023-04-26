Play Brightcove video

Paul's sister told Sam Holder "lenient sentences" put a "low value on life"

The sister of a banker killed by a drunken stranger as he left The Ivy said she was stunned by the "lenient sentence" given to his attacker and will call on the Attorney General to intervene.

“Kind and gentle” Paul Mason, 52, a boss at Qatar National Bank, was set upon in the street near the exclusive private members’ club in Soho, on the evening of December 15 2020.

Electrician Steven Allan, who had been out drinking with a colleague, punched Mr Mason three times in the mistaken belief that he had stolen a mobile phone belonging to his friend.

The incident took just 12 seconds and was captured on CCTV viewed by jurors in Allan’s trial.

The Old Bailey had heard that Mr Mason did not react with any violence or aggression and had attempted to “turn the other cheek” and walk away when approached by Allan.

When Allan delivered an upper cut, Mr Mason was “poleaxed”, flew back and landed on his back with his head hitting the pavement.

Speaking to ITV News London, Paul's sister said the jail sentence of three years and nine months handed to Steven Allan was simply "not justice".

Rachel Mason added: "We were stunned [at the sentence]. How can somebody who had committed such a violent attack on an innocent person be in prison for just over a year [if deductions are allowed].

"We think the decision is wrong and it should have been a Category B crime which starts at 12 years in jail.

"Just over a year in prison [if deductions are allowed] is not substantial.

"It’s too lenient that’s why we are going to appeal to the Attorney General and urge them to review the sentence and take this to the Appeal Court to have the sentence increased.

Rachel described the sentence as an "insult to society" and said she heard too many stories of "lenient sentences".

She said it put a low value on life, and questioned what kind of society Britain had become.

She added: "What have we become as a society if we don’t think people should be put in prison and rehabilitated? He won’t be rehabilitated in a year.

"He will be free to come out. It’s not long enough."

Rachel said she wanted the government to look closely at the sentencing guidelines.

In a statement the Attorney General's office said: "We have received a request for this sentence to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme. The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision."

But Rachel said there was "too much disparity in sentencing" and she failed to understand the judge's thinking.

"You’re drunk in a public place, out of control, you kill someone, you’re immensely violent towards them, you traumatise the people who have witnessed it.

"How can that not be a Category B? How was it Category C?" she said.

Rachel said she missed Paul "immensely" and her family was devastated.

She also lost her other brother, Simon, because he could not cope with the trauma and grief of Paul's death. He took an overdose three months after Paul died.

"So I have no siblings. I cannot believe this has happened. It feels surreal. It has changed my outlook on people and life," she explained.

"For us to have closure to reflect the severity of the crime and for society to have faith in the justice system it’s vital his sentence is increased," Rachel added.

She is urging the public to support her campaign by adding their name to her online petition.

During the trial Prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff KC said the defendant was “aggressive and seemed to want to continue fighting” even as Mr Mason lay “gravely injured”.

According to one witness, Allan had shouted: “Where’s your fight now, show me your fight now.”

Mr Mason had suffered serious head injuries from which he died six months later.

Allan, 35, from Hook in Hampshire, had admitted the manslaughter and was cleared of the more serious offence of murder after a trial.

Rachel said Paul was a "remarkably kind, decent, generous and loving human... widely respected in the financial industry".

She added: "He had a very successful career and was very smart.

"He had an enormous amount of friends and a lot of compassion and was involved in a lot of charities.

"Generally a decent human being."

