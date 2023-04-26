A London Marathon runner died as he travelled home from the race on Sunday, the event organiser has said.

Steve Shanks, 45, from Bingham, Nottinghamshire, was described as a “very experienced runner” who had completed “many” marathons and finished on Sunday in 2:53:26.

TCS London Marathon announced the news of his death on Twitter on Wednesday and expressed its “sincere condolences”.

The organisation said: “Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday April 23 after taking part in the London Marathon.

“All involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to Steve’s wife Jess, his family and friends,” TCS London Marathon added.

“A fundraising page for the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society has been set up in Steve’s memory.

“The cause of death will be established later through medical examination.

“The family has asked for privacy and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes.”

The fundraising page has raised £1,626 of its £2,500 goal in 14 hours.

MS was described on the GoFundMe as a cause “close to (Steve’s) heart” because a number of his close friends have the condition.

“Steve was a keen runner never happier than running anything, from his local Parkrun, to the Bob Graham Round,” it continued.

“But he was more than just a runner – he was (a) musician, a knitter, and a renowned quizzer possessed of extensive knowledge of terrible pop music.

“He was a loving husband and soulmate of his wife Jess, treasured son and son-in-law, and a much-loved friend.

“He will be greatly missed and always in our hearts and memories.”

An MS Society spokesperson said that although Mr Shanks did not run for them they are “deeply saddened” to hear of his death.

Ed Tait, executive director of engagement and income generation, said: “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Steve Shanks, and offer our heartfelt condolences to his family.

“More than 130,000 people live with MS in the UK, and we’re incredibly grateful that vital funds are being raised for those affected by the condition, in Steve’s memory.”

According to the charity, MS is a neurological condition, affecting the body’s nerves, that “stays with you for life” once diagnosed and can be managed by treatments and specialists.

A fundraising page has been set up in Steve’s memory here.

