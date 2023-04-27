A friend of one of two women killed during a crowd crush at Brixton Academy said the venue didn't deserve to get its licence back after it the council suspended it for three months.

Speaking to ITV News London, Keighley Ramsey said the venue had a "duty of care" to the hundreds of people who turned up for a show by artist Asake at the south London site in December.

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, were killed when fans without tickets tried to force their way inside.

Rebecca's friend Keighley said: "They [Brixton Academy] had a duty of care to all concertgoers that night and they did not fulfil that so if you can’t do your job it [the licence] should be removed."

Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson were fatally injured Credit: File

The venue’s licence was suspended by Lambeth councillors and a decision on whether to reopen the site is expected to be decided at a licensing meeting soon.

Police have already urged the council make the suspension permanent.

In a statement Academy Music Group (AMG) which operates the site said: "Our heartfelt condolences are with Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson’s family and friends. We continue to be devastated by this tragedy."

Keighley Ramsey described Rebecca as an "amazing friend and "such a good mum" who also raised awareness of autism on social media while caring for neurodivergent children of her own.

"She started a group for mums with children who have autism," Keighley Ramsey said. "She was there all the time giving us all support and advice, anything she could do, she would.

"She had loads of people contacting her on TikTok asking to join the group.

"I think it was a bit overwhelming because so many people did want to join. She added [to the group] as many people as she could, and she was starting to build a community.

"It was her passion but it got cut short.

"We spoke about ideas for an autism podcast and she said let’s call it A Voice For Autism. She was such an amazing mum and an avocation for autism.

"Her children are doing really well - they have a great support network. No one will let them forget their mum."

Police at the scene in December at the Brixton Academy Credit: PA

A spokesperson for AMG previously said: “AMG has co-operated fully with the Metropolitan Police and Lambeth Council since the tragedy at Brixton occurred.

“We have had regular meetings and discussions with the Metropolitan Police and Lambeth Council at which we have presented detailed proposals that we believe will enable the venue to reopen safely.

“AMG has been awaiting feedback on those proposals for several weeks and looks forward to hearing from the police as soon as possible in constructive terms.

“The review of our licence will take place through the formal process with Lambeth Council in due course.”

A Lambeth Council spokesperson added: "In January the sub-committee imposed a condition requiring the venue to cease all licensable activities pending it submitting a variation application – and the council granting that application.

"The operators of the O2 Academy Brixton were required at that last meeting to come up with workable changes to their license in a way that fully addresses police concerns about the venue’s operations, and ensure no repeat of the tragic events of 15 December, via that variation application.

"The variation application has been made, and will be considered at a Licensing Sub-Committee on a date that will be confirmed shortly. The O2 Academy Brixton’s will not be able to carry out any licensable activities until after that meeting at the earliest.

"On April 14 an application to review the O2 Academy Brixton’s licence was submitted by the Met Police. That application is now subject to a statutory consultation period.

"As a result there are currently there are two outstanding applications in relation to the venue, the license variation and the license review. Lambeth Council will consider both in due course."

