A beekeeper devastated after 13 of his hives were vandalised in Greenford last summer has been "overwhelmed" by an amazing response of public help.

Brian Mitchison was away from his hive for a few weeks because of Covid and was distraught to discover thousands of bees and all their honey were gone when he returned.

"The frames were on the floor and it was all wrecked," Brian told ITV News London.

"There were about 60,000 bees in each hive - so that's about half a million bees lost.

"The bees must have felt like some sort of monster was attacking them," Brian explained.

Bee equipment and bees don't come cheap so Brian put out a call for help online and has had more than £5,000 in donations which has helped him replace the broken hives and buy more bees.

Brian said he hoped the people who took the bees "got stung" and they wouldn't do it again. He also thanked everyone who helped restore the hives and get him back to his hobby.

"Somebody must have got in through the broken fence and I asked people from the nearby nature reserve if they'd seen anything, but they hadn't.

"So I have no clue who did it... I was very upset and could not even clear it out and put it all back together because it was such a mess.

"But now it's another year and the bee season has started again," he explained.

Simon is still suffering the effects of Long Covid and manages to do some occasional acting work.

He hoped to keep bees for many years to come and thanked all those who helped restore the hives.

"Long live the bees!" he said.

