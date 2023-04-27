Key findings and recommendations from the Stephen Port inspection report

Inspectors said the Metropolitan Police have not learned from their mistakes from the Stephen Port investigation and issued 20 recommendations in their report.

Here are some of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) key findings and recommendations.

FINDINGS

– Similar killings could happen again

HMICFRS said initial assessments of Port’s victims were the catalysts for the subsequent failings, adding: “We aren’t confident that the Metropolitan Police has addressed this yet.”

– Poor training

Inspectors said they found staff training to be “inadequate” in three main areas – coronial matters, sudden death training for response officers and their supervisors, and training to cover the lessons learned from the Port case.

– Supervision

HMICFRS said after assessing the level of supervision of death reports, they were “disappointed to find that too many showed unacceptably low supervisory standards”.

– Record keeping

Inspectors said the force’s record keeping was “unacceptable”, including poor-quality death reports with basic details omitted or incorrectly recorded, confusing case-management systems, and incorrectly packaged, labelled and recorded property and exhibits.

– Policy and guidance

The report said an “overwhelming amount” of the force’s policy and guidance, which was often undated and poorly constructed, caused “confusion”.

– Intelligence and crime analysis

Intelligence and crime analysis processes were described as “inadequate” with inspectors saying it was less likely the Met would identify any links between minor incidents and crimes, that may be precursors to more serious events – with the force still relying on “luck”.

RECOMMENDATIONS

– Improve training quality

Inspectors urged the Met to improve the quality and scope of training available to its officers and staff who are likely to respond to and investigate reports of death in London.

– Use of intelligence

HMICFRS said the force should increase its use of intelligence by officers responding to reports of death to help identify any links between them and promote a better understanding of death patterns across London.

– Improve unexpected death investigations

The report said the Met should in particular focus on improving family liaison and investigative reviews.

– Improve links with groups and charities

Inspectors said improving ties with specific groups and charities would help to better assess the quality of its work with bereaved families.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know