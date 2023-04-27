Uber has created a coronation carriage to give members of the public to celebrate the royal event with a difference.

A horse-drawn carriage resembling King Charles III's mode of transport on the day he is crowned will be available to book on the days leading up to the coronation.

It will be in operation from May 3 to 5 at Dulwich Park in south London and slots will be available to book on the Uber app.

Each of the four white horses pulling the carriage will be dressed up, adding to the regal look of the carriage.

The carriage will be in operation from May 3 to 5 Credit: PA

Four white horses will pull the carriage through the park Credit: PA

Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK, said: “What better way to celebrate what’s sure to be one of the most globally significant events of 2023 than by riding like King Charles III in a horse-drawn carriage?

“We’re always looking for new ways to add a little Uber magic to our customers’ journeys, so we are over the moon to be able to bring the coronation carriage to Uber.”

Uber will be donating money to Spana, a UK-based charity that is focused on supporting the welfare of working animals across the world.

