A far-right obsessed 15-year-old boy has admitted to filming himself assaulting three teenage girls before superimposing one video with a swastika.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, threw liquid in the faces of his victims in south-west London on May 18 and 26 last year.

He had pleaded guilty in the youth court to three charges of battery. He also admitted possessing a bomb-making manual and dissemination of a terrorist publication on the basis of recklessness.

The boy, from Isleworth, south-west London, further admitted having extreme pornography involving animals.

Today the case was brought before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker at the Old Bailey with the defendant represented but not present.

Prosecutor Paul Casey told the court that all six charges arose from an examination of the defendant’s computer.

He said: “There was a wealth of material of an extremist nature including far-right material, videos of people being subjected to harm and worse and some videos filmed by the defendant himself of him assaulting three teenage girls on two separate occasions, throwing liquid into their faces and filming himself doing so.

“The video recorded on May 18 2022 when it was recovered from his computer tower had been edited to mimic and replicate other videos of a far-right nature. There was a swastika superimposed.”

The court was also told that a psychiatric report had found the teenager suffers from psychosis.

Mr Justice Baker adjourned sentencing until May 26 at the Old Bailey.