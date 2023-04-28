Police hunt for woman after man sexually assaulted for refusing to link arms

Police would like to speak to this woman after a man was sexually assaulted at Euston Underground station.

The man was travelling on the escalator when a woman tried to link arms with him on Friday, April 14 at around 9pm.

When he pulled his arm away, the woman sexually assaulted him, according to British Transport Police.

The woman, who was travelling with a friend at the time, then left the escalator and boarded a train.

Officers would now like to speak to the woman in these images, as they believe she has information which may assist their investigation. Anyone with information is asked contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 450 of 15 April. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

