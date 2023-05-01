An eight-year-old boy has died after a collision involving a car, the Metropolitan Police said as they launched an investigation.

Police were called to Green Lanes, in Enfield, at 6.43pm on Friday, April 28, to reports of a collisoon involving a car and pedestrian.

Emergency services attended the scene and an eight-year-old boy was given first aid at the scene.

Despite the best efforts of emergency responders, the boy was taken to hospital where he later died.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene. There has been no arrest.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is leading enquiries and ask anyone with material or information that could help to call 0208 597 4874 quoting CAD 6124/28Apr23.

Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC using the same reference. To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

