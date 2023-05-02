Hoodie ban in Romford to 'stem rise of anti-social behaviour'

A ban on hoodies has come into force in shopping centres in Romford as businesses crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour.

The initiative by the council, police and businesses means anyone ignoring the new rule will be told to leave immediately. Ski masks and helmets are also banned.

This initiative involves the Essex town's four shopping centres - The Liberty, The Brewery, The Mercury and Romford Shopping Hall.

Julie Frost, Romford BID Director said: "I really hope that this initiative makes visitors feel safer - knowing throughout the town there are measures in place to deter anti-social behaviour and prevent crime.

"Working together we are determined to restore people’s confidence and ensure the town is a welcoming and enjoyable place to live, work and visit."

Delivery drivers will also have to abide by the new rule but the use of face coverings for health or religious reasons will be allowed.

Business leaders meet regularly to discuss issues facing the town and what changes should be made to tackle them.

Romford has seen a rise in anti-social behaviour and posters explaining the change have been put up to let people know about the change.

Tom Stobbart, The Liberty Centre Manager said: "Anti-social behaviour has a detrimental impact on our communities, making people feel unsafe in their neighbourhoods.

We are working together to instigate change and hopefully get to the causes of some anti-social behaviour and help prevent some crimes from happening."

A spokesperson from The Brewery added, “To promote a safe environment, we are working together to eradicate anonymity.

"Anti-social behaviour and crimes are often committed by those choosing to hide their identity; therefore by being transparent, we believe Romford can work towards achieving afriendlier and all welcoming community."

