A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in south London was stabbed to death.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called to Stockwell Park Walk in south London to reports of a stabbing on Monday, May 1.

Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance to find a 31-year-old woman with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.42pm.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Based on the police's initial inquiries, led by detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, it is believed the woman was walking along Stockwell Park Walk when she was approached from behind by a man who attacked her.

At this early stage of the investigation, there is no information to suggest the victim and the man were known to each other.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: "This is a shocking attack and my thoughts are with the woman's family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news.

"We will do everything we can to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

"I recognise the considerable concern this incident has caused and I'd like to reassure you that a dedicated team of detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries and have made an arrest.

"Despite this, we have additional officers in the area to respond to any concerns from members of the community and I would ask people to report any suspicious activity to us."

Formal identification is yet to take place and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4728/01May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

