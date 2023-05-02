Runaway pig rescued by police in Rainham thanks to a loaf of bread

A pig was rescued and returned to her owners after police were called to help in Rainham. The pig had managed to escape the clutches of her owner and was roaming around the town freely.

Thanks to the quick-witted work of the officers she was able to be enticed back home with the help of some bread. The pig was not injured and returned safely to her owners later on in the morning. The police shared the update on their Twitter page for the Havering team. A spokesman said: "Morning all, a light hearted start to the BH as C Team were called to reports of a pig roaming in the road in Rainham! "This lady had escaped from her local owner but was enticed home with a loaf of bread & is safe & sound."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...