How to get help and support for drug addiction in London

A close friend of the Beckhams who once admitted to wasting £1 million on Class A drugs is now using art to help others who are struggling to turn their life around. DJ Fat Tony has joined forces with artist Ed Worley to try to confront the stigma surrounding addiction and ensure those who need help can find it.

With the right help and support, it's possible for you to get drug-free and stay that way, and help is available on the NHS - although services are very stretched.

Here is how to find help and support if you or someone you know is seeking treatment for drug addiction.

Where to get help for drugs

The NHS suggests you speak to your GP, who may refer you to a local drug service.

You can also go directly to your local drug treatment service yourself.

Visit the Frank website to find support near you. If you're having trouble finding the right sort of help, call the Frank drugs helpline on 0300 123 6600 who can talk you through all your options.

Charity and private drugs treatment

There are charities and private drug and alcohol treatment organisations that can help you. Visit the Adfam website page, Finding Support, to see a list of useful organisations.

Private drug treatment can be very expensive, but you may be able to be referred through the NHS.

Help you may be offered:

Talking therapies, such as CBT.

Treatment with medicines: If you're dependent on heroin or another opioid, you may be offered a substitute drug, such as methadone or buprenorphine.

Detox

Self-help, support groups like UKNA (Narcotics Anonymous) can be helpful for some people.

For more information about residential rehabilitation, or to find a rehab near you, visit Rehab-Online.

More addiction support contacts

