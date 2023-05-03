Moment man is chased and tasered by police officer, leaving him paralysed

This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Watch: A police officer left a man with “catastrophic” life-changing injuries after tasering him on top of wheelie bins, causing him to fall backwards on to a footpath, a court heard.

Bodycam footage shows the moment a man was left with "catastrophic" life-changing injuries after being tasered by a Met Police officer causing him to fall from a wheelie bin on his head.

Pc Imran Mahmood, 36, is accused of unlawfully inflicting grievous bodily harm on Jordan Walker-Brown during a patrol in Haringey in the early months of the first Covid lockdown on May 4 2020. The officer has denied unlawful grievous bodily harm.

His alleged victim, who was 23 at the time, was left paralysed from the waist down after falling from the wheelie bins and hitting his head on the pavement, breaking his back.

The incident was captured on body-worn footage from cameras Mahmood and his colleague were wearing.

Southwark Crown Court heard on Tuesday how Mahmood, who was attached to the Met’s Territorial Support Group which deals with outbreaks of public disorder, was patrolling the area with eight other officers when their marked van turned into Burgoyne Road.

The court heard he also did not believe Mr Walker-Brown was dressed appropriately for exercise with his hood up and woolly hat on in warm weather. He had a bum bag on which the officer believed could have been used to carry illegal items, and did a “double take” when he saw police arrive, the court heard.

Mahmood and a colleague chased him and drew their tasers while the van followed.

Mr Walker-Brown then entered the front garden of a house and tried to climb over a fence leading to a footpath, but first had to jump onto a wheelie bin to make it over, the court heard.

At this point the defendant drew his taser, which created such an electric shock it caused Mr Walker-Brown to tumble backwards over the fence, the court heard.

He landed head-first on the footpath below and broke his back.

Mr Fitzgerald said the defendant had been told there had been an increase in gang-related activity in the area, but did not know that part of the capital well. Mr Walker-Brown was comforted as he watched the body-worn video in the public gallery. The officer, from Plaistow in east London, does not dispute inflicting grievous bodily harm but denies that it was unlawful. The trial, which is expected to last five days, continues.