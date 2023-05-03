MPs to discuss new law to give Westminster powers to overturn Ulez extension

MPs will discuss a new law that would give Westminster powers to overturn Sadiq Khan's proposed extension of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).

Former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers said the government should have the power to intervene when there are “very serious concerns” about decisions relating to transport and air quality.

She will seek to introduce the Greater London Authority Act 1999 (Amendment) Bill in the Commons through the 10-minute rule motion procedure on Wednesday.

The plans would allow Transport Secretary Mark Harper to veto decisions by Mr Khan.

Hundreds of thousands more drivers face a daily fee of £12.50 for using London’s roads from August 29 after Mr Khan announced he will expand a pollution charge zone to boost air quality.

The mayor's intention to expand Ulez hit an embarrassing set back last month after a High Court judge last month deciding five Conservative-led councils could challenge the plan.

The new borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

Mr Khan’s team says he is responding to a “health emergency” by taking action to tackle “toxic air” in the capital.

Ms Villiers, who represents Chipping Barnet, said her proposals could apply to other projects including low-traffic neighbourhoods and moves to build on station car parks.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has faced criticism over the expansion plans Credit: PA

Ms Villiers told the PA news agency: “My Bill, in principle, would allow that to happen although you will appreciate this procedure is more about raising issues really than the promise of actual legislative change.

“The mayor of London’s decisions do have an impact on people living outside London as well.

“I’m sure some people will say you can’t interfere with the devolution settlement, but decisions on our capital city can have a massive impact on millions of people who commute in and out, as well as the UK’s economy as a whole.

“So I think there is a place for intervention by ministers. I’m not saying this should happen as a matter of routine. But where there are very serious concerns about the decision by the mayor of London I think it’s legitimate for my constituents to want the government to step in and ask that the mayor does something different.

Blue zone shows current ULEZ zone, green shows current LEZ zone and proposed expanded ULEZ zone Credit: TfL

“With Ulez expansion, of course we all want to improve air quality in London, there is an air quality issue that needs to be addressed, but this is the wrong scheme at the wrong time.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor said: "The Mayor has been clear that the decision to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone London-wide was not an easy one, but necessary to tackle toxic air pollution and the climate crisis. It is disappointing that some backbench MPs are wasting parliamentary time playing politics.

"Both No10 and the Transport Secretary have been clear this is a matter for the elected Mayor.

“With around 4,000 Londoners dying prematurely each year due to air pollution, there is no time for inaction and it’s people in outer London, particularly the poorest households, who suffer the most from the damaging health effects."

