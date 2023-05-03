Two Metropolitan Police officers suspended over rape and kidnap claims

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been arrested and suspended from duty after a woman alleged she was kidnapped, raped and assaulted.

The off-duty officers, both based in the North West Command Unit, were arrested on Sunday along with another man.

One of the officers was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, rape and common assault.

He was released on bail until June on the rape allegation.

He will face no further action over the other two claims.

A second constable was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and possession of class A drugs, while a third man who is not a police officer was held on suspicion of kidnap.

They were both released with no further action.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests relate to an incident in Kingston, south west London, on Sunday when the officers were off-duty.

The force’s professional standards department has been told and the matter has been referred to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct.