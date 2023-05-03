A woman who was stabbed to death in Brixton was attacked by a "complete stranger" on her way home from buying a birthday present for her mother, ITV News London has learned.

A 33-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of a woman remains in custody. Police have applied for a 36-hour extension to question him. The woman, 31, was found with stab wounds in Stockwell Park Walk, Brixton, after being attacked from behind by a man detectives believe she did not know just after 4pm on Monday.

Formal identification is yet to take place. A post-mortem examination has been arranged for Wednesday 3 May.

Members of the woman's family joined together to pray at the police cordon near the scene of her death on Monday.

Detectives have reviewed CCTV and spoken to a number of witnesses.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: “I am in regular contact with officers leading the investigation into this brutal attack and my thoughts continue to be with the woman's family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news. We will do everything we can to support them at this unimaginably difficult time. "I recognise that the community will be experiencing worry and considerable concern and we have extra officers out in the community to answer questions and provide a visible presence. “My police neighbourhood policing teams have visited local community centres and businesses taking on board concerns and to ensure we are having the right conversations with local people at this time. “I would also ask people to share anything that they feel might help the investigating detectives." London mayor, Sadiq Khan, said residents could expect a greater police presence in the area.

"What we don't want is women imposing a curfew on themselves because they are scared to go out at nighttime, but this happened in the daytime.

"I understand the concerns of the community and local residents, that's why they'll be seeing more police officers, uniformed officers, but also, some consolation, an arrest has been made." Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and have carried out a number of enquiries, including a review of CCTV from the area. They have also spoken to several witnesses. At this early stage of the investigation, there is no information to suggest the victim and the man were known to each other. Police have asked the public to share images or footage directly with the investigation team here. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4728/01May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.