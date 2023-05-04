A student and part time baker has been jailed for distributing extreme child pornography in what police described as a "difficult case for everyone involved".

Ethan Payne, 19, from Tollington Road in North London was sentenced to four years in prison and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Officers said material found during their investigation was some of the most "extreme and disturbing" the unit had ever seen.

The teenager was obsessed with necrophilia, paedophilia, animal abuse, murder and torture.

On his laptop and mobile police found hundreds of images, and Payne was found to have interacted with other offenders sharing experiences, fantasies and extreme pornography.

He tried to cover his tracks using a sophisticated app that encrypted his exchanges and automatically deleted the evidence on a regular basis.

Police Constable Lydia Kelly investigating said: "There is no doubt that Payne is a danger to children and to animals. He is focused in his depravity on the most vulnerable and the sharing of his material online has fuelled other paedophiles. It is right that he has been jailed, his abhorrent behaviour has no place in society."

