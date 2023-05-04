Where can I watch the King's Coronation on a big screen in London?

Big screens will show Saturday’s coronation, allowing thousands of people to watch outside. Some will also be showing Sunday’s coronation concert.

In London, public screens will show the coronation in St James’s Park, Hyde Park and Green Park as well as:

Walpole Park, Ealing, will show the coronation with a capacity to host 6,000 people.

Valence Park, Dagenham, will have capacity to host 7,000 people for the coronation ceremony.

Holland Park will have capacity to host 4,000 people for the ceremony

Battersea Park will have capacity to host 2,500 and show the ceremony and concert.

Royal superfans have been camping out for days ahead of the coronation and are wearing thermals to keep warm and organising shifts to keep their front-row seats to see “history in the making”.

Royal fans camping out on The Mall near Buckingham Palace Credit: PA

Alongside the tents lining The Mall, Union Flags are draped next to cardboard cut-outs of the late Queen and the occasional inflatable corgi.

Their occupants will be close to the action when the coronation procession leaves Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Clutching a small King figurine, Jenny Smart, from Chiddingfold, Surrey, said: “I’m having a really good time actually. Just taking part in the atmosphere and so I came last night to check it all out. But I came this morning to set up my camp.

“The coronation in a way doesn’t mean anything because he’s already our King. He’s already acceded to the throne the moment the Queen died, so actually the coronation doesn’t mean anything. It’s just an enjoyable event and ceremony.

“The country I would say is very split between monarchists, anti-monarchists and those who are somewhat indifferent.

“So I think for a large part of the country it’s just a nice extra holiday, but there’s certainly a very strong contingent who love everything royal and are doing crazy things like this.”

