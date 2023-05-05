A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Waltham Forest, police have said.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at Markhouse Road in east London at 4.09pm today (May 5).

Emergency services including London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service also attended, but despite best efforts, the boy could not be saved.

He died at the scene at 4.39pm.

Next of kin have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A crime scene, road closures and cordons remain in place. At this early stage, police have made no arrest.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick leading North East Command said: “ I am totally devastated at the loss of a young man’s life on our streets. My deepest sympathy and thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time.

"I, like many others, care passionately about our communities and I know this awful loss of life will reverberate far and wide. We must stand together in the face of such violence and I urge anyone who knows anything about what happened this afternoon to please contact us immediately."

Anyone with information or footage who has not yet spoken with police should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 4965/5MAY.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

