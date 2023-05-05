A 44-year-old man who was fatally stabbed on a street in west London "did not have a bad bone in his body", his family said as they paid tribute to the father-of-two.

Darren Augustine was pronounced dead at the scene in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford on April 26 by police who had been called to reports of intruders. A post-mortem examination found cause of death to be stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

His family said: "Darren was a family man, he leaves behind his family including two children, he did not have a bad bone in his body."

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to investigate Mr Augustine's death.

Eight men and three women, whose ages range from mid-teens to early 60s, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Sal Minhas, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with Darren's family and friends as they come to terms with his tragic death. We will do everything we can to support them.

"A dedicated team of detectives are working to establish exactly what happened and identify who is responsible. Officers are at the scene which remains open, and I would ask anyone with information about the incident to contact us immediately, no matter how minor the detail.

"Tackling violent crime remains a top priority for the Met. This incident serves as a reminder that we still have more to do in this area. We continue to work alongside the communities we serve to stop violence.

"I urge anyone with information concerning this incident to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 873/26APR. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org."

West Area commander Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said: “This was a dreadful crime and people will be looking for answers and wanting to know what we are doing to keep our community safe.“Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and we are fully supporting their investigation. Eleven people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and the enquiries will continue until those responsible are brought to justice."I will be doing all I can to keep you and our partners fully informed as the enquiry continues."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...