English bull terrier found dead in West London canal with weights around neck

An appeal has been launched after a "lovable" two-year-old dog was found dead in a canal with weights around her neck.

English bull terrier named Sky was pulled out of the water Greenford, West London, with two barbell weights tied around her neck.

The RSPCA is appealing for Sky's most recent owner to come forward.

The welfare charity said they do not know how Sky died and are investigating whether she was alive when she was thrown in the canal.

“She was microchipped, to an address in Wales, and her previous owners confirmed they sold her to a man in Southall," RSPCA inspector Dale Grant said.

“We spoke to the new owner who stated he gave her away before Christmas but was unable to give further details.

“She was only young, under two, and by all accounts a lovable family pet.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, using reference 1040894.

Mr Dale added: “I'd like to appeal for information with regards to Sky. If someone knows who Sky belonged to, I’d be grateful if they could get in touch with us. Sky was a distinctive-looking dog and someone must know something.”

