A man has been charged with the murder of a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in Brixton.

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey was attacked as she walked along Stockwell Park Walk on Monday, May 1, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohamed Nur, 33, of Bond Way, SW8, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has also been charged with a further count of possession of an offensive weapon and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm against two women and a man.

The two women and a man suffered slash injuries in separate incidents in Town Hall Parade, Brixton Road and Acre Lane in Brixton, that happened within a one-hour period on Saturday, 29 April, the Metropolitan Police said.

In a tribute, Ms Dogbey’s family said they are “devastated” over her death and that she “wouldn’t hurt a fly”.

“Johanita was a smart, dedicated and loving girl who always helped anyone," they said.

“She hasn’t got one bad bone in her body. She wouldn’t hurt a fly."

They added: “She will forever be in our hearts as we will carry on living life as gracefully and beautifully as she did.”

Nur is due to attend Croydon Magistrates Court on Friday, May 5.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know