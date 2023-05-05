Royal fans from all over the world were not letting the odd downpour - and the prospect of more overnight rain - dampen their spirits as thousands camped out along The Mall hoping for a ringside seat to history.

Cassandra Estrella-Roca from San Diego in the US was among those lining the iconic route between Admiralty Arch and Buckingham Palace.

She had been camping out since Thursday morning and was armed with a Union flag jumper, a Stars and Stripes flag - and waterproof trousers.

Muriel has travelled from London in Canada. Credit: ITV News London

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," she said.

"I'm a big fan of the Royal Family. I love London. I've been here a few times, it was the opportunity to come and see history in the making."

Richard Turner from Southend-on-Sea told ITV News London the atmosphere was "electric".

"I've made new friends, people are talking to each other. Everyone is pleased to be here."

He said he was prepared for the damp weather.

"We're British we can deal with that," he said.

Royal fans wearing masks camping out on The Mall. Credit: ITV News London

Sicilia Hendry also wanted to see history in the making.

Wearing a Union flag hat and a crown brooch, she said the prospect of getting soaked was "worth it".

"It's a once in a lifetime moment."

Inno from Stockwell was looking for a spot to "perch" having arrived on Friday afternoon. She was with a friend from Chile who wanted to see the coronation.

She said she was more curious than excited ahead of the big day.

Sicilia Hendry from Surrey said the coronation was a once in a lifetime event. Credit: ITV News London

In contrast Laura Alvin from Gillingham who was setting up her spot with Union flags and fairy lights with two friends, was "really excited".

"I've not had much sleep for a long while, we are just so happy we're here."

Karen Healey from Essex had walked from Victoria and bagged the last spot. "The atmosphere is brilliant."

'I've been coming down (to The Mall) since Charles and Di got married' - Royal superfan says he has been to every big event since 1981

Play Brightcove video

William and Kate joined the King for a surprise walkabout in The Mall meeting royalists who have staked their spot on the famous London thoroughfare.The prince and princess posed for selfies on the other side of The Mall to the King, and chatted to people behind crash barriers with Kate telling one person she had an early start tomorrow but the occasion “is a great moment for celebration”.

Listen to the latest episode of the Royal Rota podcast