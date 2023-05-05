London will take centre stage this weekend for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on the capital.

The King and Queen Consort arrived at Westminster Abbey for one last rehearsal on Friday morning as final preparations were made for the historic event.

Charles waved from the car window to a crowd of onlookers who had gathered outside the Abbey in drizzling rain to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

Judith Blomer, 36, a fan of the royal family from the Netherlands said her “heartbeat was racing” when the Prince of Wales waved.

"I was super excited and I couldn’t believe it that we were just here to walk around to prepare for tomorrow and then this happened. I think I can already go home," she said.

Royal fans who have spent the night camping out along the Mall. Credit: AP

A tea set is set out along The Mall. Credit: AP

Royal fans from all over the world began camping out on The Mall earlier this week, keen for a front row seat to the occasion.

Sarah Exner, 29, flew from Texas so she could camp out on The Mall for the coronation.She said: “It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to come out here for the coronation. They don’t happen very often and we don’t have as much of the pomp and circumstance in the United States and it’s lovely to come out here and see all the traditions.”

Richard Turner, 54, of Southend-on-Sea Essex is among those camping out on The Mall in central London to catch a glimpse of the coronation procession on Saturday. He has ditched a tent and is instead sleeping on a camping chair - equipped with just an umbrella to keep off the forecast rain.

“I love this kind of thing, I love history, I love the pageantry, I’m a fan of the royal family, it’s all I’ve ever known since I was born," he said.

Kim Bilson, 54, from Poole, Dorset, said: “It’s too big of an occasion to miss really, don’t want to look back at it and think, why didn’t we do it.

“It’s a lovely atmosphere here, meeting people from all over the place.”

She arrived at about 6pm on Thursday and said it was a “cold” and “noisy” experience camping out overnight.

The King and Queen Consort’s procession will set off from Buckingham Palace at 10.20am and arrive at Westminster Abbey by 10.53am. Viewing areas along the procession route will open from 6am. Viewing spots along the procession route are not ticketed and will be open to the public on a first-come first-served basis.

While the rain has not dampened spirits of those lining the streets, the forecasted bad weather could lead to a flypast to celebrate the King’s coronation being cancelled.

Royal Air Force (RAF) Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston has said “it’s 50/50” as to whether the event will go ahead, and the final decision will be made just one or two hours before it is due to start.

The Lord Mayor of Westminster unveiled one of only four coronation post boxes Credit: Westminster City Council/PA

Forecasters expect conditions in London to be cloudy and wet on Saturday, which could hamper the ability of pilots to fly safely.

Final preparations were also being made for a major transport operation as royal fans and tourists flock to the capital.

People arriving in London on Saturday are being urged to consider walking to viewing areas as public transport will be very busy.

Road closures will be enforced in large parts of central London, affecting motorists and bus users.

Some train operators will run additional services and longer trains.

Great Western Railway has added extra services to London Paddington from major stations in South Wales, south-west England and the Thames Valley area on Saturday morning.

Police preparing for the coronation at Windsor. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Charles leaving Westminster Abbey in central London on Wednesday after a rehearsal for his coronation Credit: PA

Southeastern will run additional trains between Dartford and London Charing Cross, and longer trains on the Maidstone East Line and between London Victoria and Gillingham.

Transport for London (TfL) advised people to “avoid driving in central London if you possibly can”, and “if you travel into London by national rail, consider walking to the viewing areas if you are able to”.

It warned that safety measures on London Underground such as queuing, closures, trains not stopping or changes to the way people enter or leave stations “are likely to be necessary, especially in central London” on Saturday.

Some Tube stations are expected to be “very busy”, including Westminster, Green Park, Charing Cross, Embankment, Victoria, Hyde Park Corner, Knightsbridge, Leicester Square, Piccadilly Circus, Temple and Marble Arch.

The Coronation Chair is seen inside Westminster Abbey in London. Credit: PA

St James’s Park station will be closed and Hyde Park Corner station will be exit-only until the crowds disperse.

There are no planned London Underground closures or work affecting train services on lines serving the capital on Saturday.

Passengers travelling around London on the Tube got a royal surprise on their commute on Friday morning as King Charles reminded them to "mind the gap". The familiar TfL voice announcement was replaced by the King and Queen Camilla on the eve of the coronation as the capital geared up for the historic occasion.