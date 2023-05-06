A very British coronation: Royal fans unruffled by rain on their parade

Royal fans from all over the world have been braving rainy weather and grey skies over London to witness the coronation of King Charles III.

A sea of umbrellas and hoods could be seen across the capital, as crowds gathered to watch the ceremony on big screens.

A sea of umbrellas could be seen across the capital. Credit: PA

Thousands more joined the procession down the Mall towards Buckingham Palace to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen on the balcony, as well as the coronation flypast, which managed to go ahead despite weather concerns.

Thousands made their way down the Mall towards Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

Looking at the forecast, Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said it's "definitely wet weather gear" weather, adding "it’s not going to be very nice this afternoon".

"A lot of standing water around, puddles. Things could be a lot better, to be honest, not looking nice at all."

Fans capture the historic moment from underneath an umbrella. Credit: PA

He said the conditions were "certainly good for reservoirs" but "not particularly good if you are doing events out and about as many people are".

