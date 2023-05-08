Police are hunting for four masked suspects after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a "targeted attack" in High Wycombe.

Officers were called to the Easton Street area of the town at around 7.30pm on Sunday following reports of a stabbing.

A 17-year-old boy died in the attack and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Another boy, also aged 17, was hurt in the attack, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are searching for four suspects, all who had their faces covered.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown of Thames Valley Police, said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation and details as to what has happened are currently very limited.

"The incident occurred between around 7pm and 7.30 pm close to the main car parks of Easton Street at a time when members of the public would have been using the car parks, attending the theatre or preparing for a night out in the town.

"It is therefore very important that anyone who was close to Easton Street at this time and saw something unusual or out of the ordinary or indeed knows anything about this incident gets in touch as soon as possible.

"Anyone who has any information or footage from dash-cams, doorbells or CCTV close to Easton Street is urged to make contact.

"This is a tragic incident in which a teenage boy has been killed, and I know that it will cause a great deal of concern in the community.

"However, I'd like to reassure everyone that we are carrying out a thorough investigation into what appears to be a targeted attack."

He said there would be a "large police presence" in the area as officers investigated.

Anyone with information or footage which could help the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43230199275.

