A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a boy was stabbed to death in a “brutal attack” as he left school in east London.

Renell Charles, 16, a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, was ambushed and fatally stabbed in the chest on Friday afternoon.

A boy was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Sunday after handing himself in to an east London police station, where he remains in custody.

The "brutal attack", which happened close to the school shortly after the end of the day, was witnessed by other pupils, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, leading the investigation, has asked for images and footage of the incident to be shared with police.

Police at the scene in Walthamstow. Credit: PA

The Metropolitan Police officer said: “The arrest marks a significant development as part of our work. Renell’s family have been informed and our specially trained officers continue to provide them with support.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we are aware that this brutal attack took place near a school, and was witnessed by many bystanders and young people.

“My thoughts are with them as they come to terms with seeing such an act of violence unfold and I would ask anyone with footage or images to do the right thing and send them into my team of detectives.

“If you wish to submit images or footage anonymously, please share via Crimestoppers, or you can contact the major incident room where one of my team will be able to take your call. You can also share the images via the public portal.

“We also know that there was heavy traffic on Markhouse Road at that time of day and we think there is a strong chance some people will have dashcam footage. Please review what you have and send anything that may assist the investigation without delay.

“A young boy has lost his life and evidence such as this can contribute to securing justice for his family and friends.”

Renell Charles, 16, was fatally stabbed as he left school. Credit: Met Police

Headteacher Sam Jones said the attack marked the “darkest of days” for the school community.

“A Kelmscott student was tragically killed in a senseless knife attack,” he said.

“Kelmscott is a large and tight-knit family and this loss will be felt for a long time to come.

“Hold those that you love close this evening. I know we will come together as a community and support one another through this.”

