A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of killing his wife, stuffing her body into a suitcase and dumping it in a river.

Aminan Rahman, 45, is charged with murdering 24-year-old Suma Begum, who was reported missing on Sunday April 30.

It is alleged that Rahman murdered his wife at his home in Orchard Place in Tower Hamlets, east London on April 28.

It is alleged that early on April 30, he removed her body in a large suitcase and pushed it into the River Lea.

Searches for Ms Begum’s body are ongoing, the court was told.

The River Lea originates in Bedfordshire and is the easternmost major tributary of the Thames in London.

On Tuesday, Rahman appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

He was assisted by a Bengali interpreter and spoke only to confirm his identity.

Judge Nigel Lickley KC set a plea hearing for July 25 and remanded the defendant into custody.

