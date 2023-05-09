Teenager charged with murder after 16-year-old stabbed to death outside school

Tuesday 9 May 2023 at 8:13am

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a schoolboy was stabbed to death in east London.

Renell Charles, 16, a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, was stabbed to death close to the school in front of fellow pupils on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with his murder on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He will appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Headteacher Sam Jones said the attack marked the “darkest of days” for the school community.

“A Kelmscott student was tragically killed in a senseless knife attack,” he said.

“Kelmscott is a large and tight-knit family and this loss will be felt for a long time to come.”