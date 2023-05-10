A prominent anti-Ulez campaigner has been chosen to represent the former Brexit party, now known as Reform UK. Howard Cox, who founded fossil fuel campaign group FairFuelUK in 2010, launched his campaign as the Reform UK candidate in the 2024 mayoral race on Wednesday.

If elected, Mr Cox wants to scrap the ultra low emission zone (Ulez), phase out low traffic neighbourhoods and scale back 20mph speed limits. Saying he is not a “one trick pony”, Mr Cox has also vowed to triple the number of police officers on the beat by cutting bureaucracy, use planning reform to triple social housebuilding and roll out 5G across the capital. “At the moment, I don’t believe the Tories can win. After seven years of Sadiq Khan, they haven’t been able to beat him," he said.

Susan Hall has announced she will be running in next year's London mayoral election. Credit: London Assembly

Mr Khan has confirmed that he will be standing for a third term as Labour’s candidate. Hackney councillor Zoë Garbett will be stand for the Greens.

The Conservatives have begun the contest to choose a candidate to challenge Sadiq Khan in next year’s London mayoral election with London Assembly member Susan Hall the latest to throw her hat in the ring.

Announcing on Twitter that she was "throwing my hat into the ring to be the Conservative candidate for the 2024 London Mayoral election.

Fellow Assembly members Andrew Boff and Nick Rogers, former Downing Street advisor Samuel Kasumu and London minister Paul Scully have all signalled their intention to run as the Tory candidate. The party will choose their candidate to take on Mr Khan in July. The expansion of the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) has divided option across the capital and could be a hot topic at next year's mayoral race with most of the aspiring Tory candidates have promised to scrap it.

But Labour believes the Conservatives' poor results in last weeks council elections in places like Windsor proved campaigning on anti-Ulez ticket was not a vote winner.

Ms Hill also concedes it is not the number one election issue.

Hundreds of thousands more drivers face a daily fee of £12.50 for using London’s roads from August 29 after Mr Khan announced he will expand a pollution charge zone to boost air quality.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

The new borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey and the proposals have met fierce resistance from several councils. Last month a High Court judge last month deciding five Conservative-led councils could challenge the plan.

Mr Khan’s team says he is responding to a “health emergency” by taking action to tackle “toxic air” in the capital.

The election is being held on May 2, 2024.