Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing 16-year-old boy from Slough

Police are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of a missing 16-year-old who has not been seen since April.

Kyle, who has links to the Slough area and Bromley, was wearing a black puffed jacket with colour on it, and grey Nike Jordan high top trainers when he was last seen on April 30.

He is described as 167cm, or approximately 5ft6ins tall. He sometimes wears his hair in braids and may be wearing a blue bandana, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers, from South Area BCU which covers the boroughs of Bromley, Croydon and Sutton, are urging people who have information about Kyle or his whereabouts to get in touch.

If you have information about Kyle or his whereabouts please contact police straight away on 101, quoting 23MIS014313.

