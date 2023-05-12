Play Brightcove video

ITV News London's Daniel Henry had a chat with him as his marathon challenge is nearing its end

Former Made in Chelsea star, Josh Patterson is taking on an epic endurance challenge which will see him run 76 marathons in each of the 76 cities across the UK – and all in only 76 days for the suicide prevention charity Samaritans.

This grueling world record attempt has seen the reality star turned endurance athlete run just over 26 miles everyday across the UK. If Josh completes the challenge, he will beat the previous world record by 14 marathons.

Josh trained for this adventure with a top team of experts in health and performance.

He is taking on the challenge to raise £1 million for suicide prevention charity, Samaritans. Josh has had experience with a long battle with his mental health over the years, and was at the point of taking his own life.

