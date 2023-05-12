Body found in River Thames by police searching for missing Suma Begum

Detectives investigating the murder of Suma Begum have recovered a body from the River Thames in Thamesmead, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

It came after a call from a member of the public on Wednesday, May 10. The 24-year-old was reported missing on Sunday, April 30 from Orchard Gardens in East London.

The Metropolitan police said in a statement that a post-mortem examination will take place soon while enquiries continue.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Ms Begum's family have been updated with the latest development.

Aminan Rahman appeared at the Old Bailey on May 9 charged with murdering the 24-year-old while the police were still searching for Ms Begum's body.

