Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has said she relishes the pressure of the big occasion ahead of the Blues' FA Cup final against Manchester United at a sold-out Wembley.

Chelsea will bid to secure the Women’s FA Cup for a third successive season on Sunday, facing a Manchester United side looking to claim their first major trophy.

Kerr scored a brace in each of the last two finals, when Emma Hayes’ side overcame Arsenal 3-0 and then Manchester City 3-2 after extra-time.

Ahead of what is the first women’s FA Cup final to sell out Wembley, Kerr said: “I play this game to score goals and I love the pressure, I love the big games, I love being able to have a moment in the palm of your hands and be able to do something great.

Chelsea celebrating winning the Women’s FA Cup final. Credit: PA

“So I get excited about these games. People are still talking about that Man United last game of the season, and for me that was so exciting. I think it’s exciting when there’s another moment like that on the horizon.” The 29-year-old also scored in Chelsea’s two WSL wins over United this season, including the only goal in March’s encounter at Kingsmeadow.

Kerr has scored 87 times for Chelsea and helped them win seven major trophies in her three-and-a-half years with the club so far. And she has emphasised she feels like she still has “a lot more to give and a lot I want to achieve”, adding: “For me it’s about still getting better. “Obviously you can’t look into the future, but I see myself going bigger and better than what I am now, and hopefully continue winning trophies with this team.”

