Train services will be hit by strike action again this weekend as members of the Aslef and Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walk out in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Picket lines outside Euston Station on Friday morning. Credit: PA

There will be some services, although many operators will only run trains for limited hours with many starting later and finishing much earlier than usual.

Those operators not involved in the dispute will see no major impact, but their services could be busier than normal due to timetable cuts elsewhere.

A nearly empty King's Cross on Friday morning due to rail strike action. Credit: PA

Here is a breakdown of train lines running to and from London this weekend.

Avanti West Coast

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: Fewer trains than normal will run and only between 7am and 7pm, with the exception of some services to and from Liverpool which is hosting the Eurovision song contest.

c2c

Friday: Usual timetable.

Saturday: No major impact but all services will run to/from London Fenchurch Street and will not call at London Liverpool Street or Stratford.

Chiltern Railways

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: No trains will run north of Banbury.

Services that do run will be limited to one train per hour in both directions between London Marylebone and each of Banbury, Oxford and Aylesbury via Amersham, and only between around 9am and 9pm.

East Midlands Railway

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: Services will run between 7am and 7pm.

They will be limited to just one train per hour in each direction between London St Pancras and each of Nottingham, Sheffield and Corby, as well as a handful of regional routes such as between Derby and Matlock.

Elizabeth line

Friday: Usual timetable.

Saturday: The Elizabeth line is not involved in the industrial dispute with the RMT but there will be some alterations to its services.

These include no trains between Maidenhead and Reading before 7am or after 7pm.

Gatwick Express

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: No trains but Southern and Thameslink will serve Gatwick Airport.

Great Western Railway

Friday: A limited service will run and only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

The only open routes will be between: London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads; Reading and Didcot; Reading and Basingstoke; Reading and Redhill; Westbury and Swindon; Cardiff and Bristol; and Plymouth and Gunnislake.

The Night Riviera sleeper service has been cancelled.

Saturday: A limited service will run and only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

More routes will be open compared with Friday, including additions such as between London Paddington and Didcot Parkway; London Paddington and Cardiff; Slough and Windsor; and Penzance and Plymouth.

Greater Anglia

Friday: A reduced service will run and only between London Liverpool Street and each of Cambridge, Norwich, Southend and Stansted Airport.

Saturday: Trains will run between 7am and 11pm.

Some routes will have a reduced frequency, but most will have a normal or near normal service.

Heathrow Express

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: No trains after 9pm.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

Friday and Saturday: A limited timetable will operate and only between London King’s Cross and both Edinburgh and Leeds.

London Northwestern Railway

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: A limited service will run and only between 7am and 7pm.

The only open routes will be between Birmingham New Street and each of London Euston, Birmingham International and Liverpool Lime Street.

London Overground

Friday: Usual timetable.

Saturday: London Overground is not involved in the industrial dispute with the RMT but there will be minor alterations to some of its services.

Lumo

Friday and Saturday: Usual timetable.

South Western Railway

Friday: No trains on the Isle of Wight.

Services will be reduced between London Waterloo and Exeter, in the Romsey area and on the suburban network.

Saturday: A reduced service will operate and only between 7am and 7pm.

The only open routes will be between London Waterloo and each of Windsor via Hounslow; Windsor via Richmond; Woking; and Basingstoke; between Basingstoke and Salisbury; and on the Isle of Wight

Southeastern

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: A reduced service will operate, with only 58 out of 180 stations open.

Trains that do run will be busier than normal, and services are likely to start later and finish earlier than usual.

Southern

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: A reduced service will operate. No trains will run between Hemel Hempstead and Clapham Junction; London Bridge and Norwood Junction; Southampton Central and Barnham; and Eastbourne and Ashford International.

Stansted Express

Friday: Frequencies will be halved to one train per hour in each direction.

Saturday: Frequencies will be halved to one per hour in each direction, and trains will start later and finish earlier than normal.

Thameslink

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: Services will be split north and south, with nothing running between London St Pancras and London Blackfriars.

